ILN Releases 7th Edition of Corporate Publication, Offering a Summary of Key Corporate Law Principles in 45 Countries
December 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network's Corporate Specialty Group is delighted to announce the seventh release of its corporate publication, "Establishing a Business Entity: An International Guide." This collaborative electronic guide offers a summary of key corporate law principles in 45 countries across the globe, serving as a quick, practical reference for those establishing an entity in these jurisdictions.
Executive Director, and the guide's facilitator, Lindsay Griffiths, says "In a truly uncertain year, the ILN's Corporate Group has once again put together a strong resource for those doing business in their respective jurisdictions. The previous guide has been updated with current figures and regulations, including those as they relate to COVID-19, and we have introduced five new jurisdictions in the current guide, Chile, China, Finland, Singapore, and Spain."
To view the guide, please click here: https://bit.ly/ILNCorporate7th
About the ILN Corporate Specialty Group
Co-Chaired by Mitch Karsch of Davis & Gilbert LLP in New York and Pierre-Menno de Girard of Reinhart Marville Torre in Paris, the Corporate Group provides a platform for discussion among ILN members of Corporate Law matters in an international context, including mergers and acquisitions, commercial contracts and corporate governance, for a range of clients. The Corporate Group meets regularly at ILN Annual and Regional Conferences.
About the ILN
The International Lawyers Network facilitates personal relationships among lawyers in mid-sized law firms all over the world, allowing them to confidently operate in a global marketplace while retaining their independence and local expertise. As one of the largest networks of experienced attorneys in the world, the ILN provides a platform for clients to access quality legal professionals worldwide with the cost-effectiveness and personalized service only independent, regional law firms can provide. With 91 high-quality, full-service and specialized law firms and over 5,000 lawyers in 67 countries on six continents, the excellence, demonstrated experience, worldwide presence, and relationships of the International Lawyers Network combine to make this Network one of the leading associations of independent law firms in the world. The ILN: Where lawyers become friends.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us
