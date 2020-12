Intrafocus Releases a New Online Balanced Scorecard Strategy Course

The complete presentation pack of over 120 slides

Full transcriptions of every video

A copy of our Strategic Planning Workbook

A copy of our Developing Meaningful KPIs e-Book

A copy of our essential Glossary of Terms

One-hour online post-course consultancy

One year free access to our Strategic Planning Template tool

One month free access to Spider Impact

× Email Intrafocus Limited

Intrafocus is delighted to announce the availability of its online Balanced Scorecard Strategy course. The course covers the seven-step Balanced Scorecard methodology through a set of ten video modules. Following the free introduction module there is a resources module and then one module for each of the seven steps."During the pandemic, there has been a vacuum in good class-based training," said Clive Keyte, Director at Intrafocus "using webinars is fine, but the quality can be very suspect. We have taken the best elements of our classes to produce a high-quality module-based course"The course culminates in a twenty question exam. Upon passing the student receives a Certificate of Achievement. The first module is free so candidates can check the course suitability before committing to the whole course."We set the price at £49.00 to encourage as many people to take the course as possible," continued Keyte "our aim was to consolidate a large quantity of our already free resources into one manageable course."Intrafocus is a business-performance management consultancy and software reseller. Intrafocus runs strategy workshops and provides strategic consultancy to help organisations build, implement and manage strategy. Spider Impact™, written by Spider Strategies®, is a strategic performance management system that links KPIs to goals, strategic objectives, and projects. Intrafocus is an authorised Spider Strategies reseller for Europe, The Middle East and Africa.