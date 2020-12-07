Intrafocus Releases a New Online Balanced Scorecard Strategy Course
December 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsIntrafocus is delighted to announce the availability of its online Balanced Scorecard Strategy course. The course covers the seven-step Balanced Scorecard methodology through a set of ten video modules. Following the free introduction module there is a resources module and then one module for each of the seven steps.
"During the pandemic, there has been a vacuum in good class-based training," said Clive Keyte, Director at Intrafocus "using webinars is fine, but the quality can be very suspect. We have taken the best elements of our classes to produce a high-quality module-based course"
The course culminates in a twenty question exam. Upon passing the student receives a Certificate of Achievement. The first module is free so candidates can check the course suitability before committing to the whole course.
"We set the price at £49.00 to encourage as many people to take the course as possible," continued Keyte "our aim was to consolidate a large quantity of our already free resources into one manageable course."
The course consists of the following:
About Intrafocus
Intrafocus is a business-performance management consultancy and software reseller. Intrafocus runs strategy workshops and provides strategic consultancy to help organisations build, implement and manage strategy. Spider Impact™, written by Spider Strategies®, is a strategic performance management system that links KPIs to goals, strategic objectives, and projects. Intrafocus is an authorised Spider Strategies reseller for Europe, The Middle East and Africa.
Contact Information
Clive Keyte
Intrafocus Limited
+44 (0)1962 855655
