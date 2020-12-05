Woodland Park, NJ Author Publishes Book on Political Civility
December 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Leader's Guide to Ensuring Civility in a Hostile Political Environment, a new book by Thomas Herzfeld, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In today's politically charged atmosphere, it can often be hard to know the right things to say. How do we tread the lines between being "too opinionated" and letting our voices be overpowered for fear of confrontation? Tackling many controversial "buzzwords" and the emotional responses associated with them, A Leader's Guide to Ensuring Civility in a Hostile Political Environment is your go-to source for opening the channels of communication to allow for amicable and thoughtful discussion, even with those most staunchly opposed to your point of view.
About the Author
Thomas Herzfeld is a teacher and economist from Northern New Jersey. He has taught introductory and advanced Economics as well as Statistics at the University of Houston (where he received a Master of Arts degree). He has also taught introductory Micro Economics and the Economics of Money and Banking at Houston Baptist University as well as Macro Economics at San Jacinto Community College (in Houston) and Bergen Community College (Paramus, New Jersey). He has operated a private tutoring service for more than two decades and has worked on the staff of Passaic County Community College (in Wanaque and Paterson, New Jersey) as a tutor in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, and Accounting for five years. At the time of writing of this work, he was employed as a Math, Physics, and Economics teacher at C2 Education (in Livingston, New Jersey). He is also a graduate of Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and worked as an engineer in a chemical plant for Shell Oil Co. near Houston, Texas. He also has managerial experience in the retail book business and accounting experience in the imported and wholesale furniture business.
A Leader's Guide to Ensuring Civility in a Hostile Political Environment is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2383-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
