Minneapolis, MN Author Publishes Children's Sports Book
December 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWho Am I? A Basketball Riddle, a new book by Fritz Skinner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Who Am I? A Basketball Riddle is a puzzle just begging to be solved. Taking us on a tour of various plays and split-second decisions that any team must make to compete, basketball fans and fans of riddles alike will be delighted by Skinner's wit and insight. Who really can do it all?
About the Author
Fritz Skinner is a former collegiate basketball player and high school coach who loves teaching the game.
He lives in Minnesota with his wife and daughter – with whom he enjoys taking silly author pictures.
Who Am I? A Basketball Riddle is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0833-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
