Bronx, NY Pastor & Author Publishes Memoir
December 05, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMaybe, It's Just Me…, a new book by Pastor Nancy Advincola, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From the author: "Greetings, everyone, and welcome to the memorable events in my life. In a celebratory manner, I'm giving tribute to the unsung heroes who contributed to the person I am today. After years of countless conversations and observations, I've come to the perception that most triumphs and occasional adversities in an adolescent's life are due to the initial affections that were exhibited or denied can be the primary reason for their demeanor. Furthermore, what has motivated me to write this book was that I yearn to honor those affectionate men and women that are no longer with me, but have in finitely touched my heart and blessed my life. Ergo, as a wife, mother, Pastor, my infinite mission is to tell the world how Jesus Christ has blessed my life."
Maybe, It's Just Me… is an 84-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6276-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
