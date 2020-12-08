Brotech Prepares for Post-Covid Growth In Precision Metal CNC Machining
December 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBarrie, ON - Brotech Precision CNC has offered CNC machining services since 1995. Their customer list includes a number of local and international companies, and their work can be found in products ranging from manufacturers like Tesla to Boeing as well as in nuclear reactors and defense systems.
The past 9 months have been difficult for many industries including CNC machining. However, Brotech has had the good fortune of working with steady long term customers like Bruce Power. During this time, the company has been getting lean and preparing itself for what the world looks like post-Covid.
With ultra-high precision skills, high volume capacity, and high tech machines and robotics, Brotech is ready to grow again to meet the demands of Canada's high tech manufacturers.
"In addition to investing in technology like 9-axis maching, we have spent a lot of energy investing in processes, like Microsoft Power-Automate, to ensure that as we grow, we are always building quality into our job and that we are not adding unnecessary overhead." says Jerome Horowitz, President.
Brian Wetherall, Brotech's founder and Chief Technology Officer, said "The Brotech name is already synonymous with precision and quality among our customers. Right now, we have the opportunity and the ability to ramp up with volume to meet the demand for our industry."
Brotech CNC has already achieved such industry certifications such as ISO 9001, AS9100
Controlled Goods, Firearms Production, and CSA N299.3. Their work is already known and respected in such industries as:
They're also proud to be known by the company they keep and maintain memberships in prestigious and responsible associations for the Aerospace and Nuclear industries.
-30-
About Brotech CNC
Brotech has built it's reputation by delivering ultra high precision CNC machining and assembly to life-critical industries. The company is focused on adding value to a small number of strategic long term partners, and helping supply chain managers reduce risk.
Brotech employs high tech CNC machines, software, and robotics to achieve its goals and manufactures to AS9100 and CSA299.3. Brotech is also registered in Canada's Controlled Goods Program and licensed for firearms production.
Contact Information
Chris Adams
Brotech Precision CNC
Contact Us
Chris Adams
Brotech Precision CNC
Contact Us