VStore Shoppable Videos By rBux Featured in Shopify's App Store
December 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsToronto, ON - The team at rBux received an early holiday present from their friends at Shopify. Last week, they were notified that the VStore Shoppable Videos app will be featured as a Staff's Pick app on Shopify's app store home page. As per the notification from Shopify, VStore will be featured on Dec 9th, 2020 and their entire team is abuzz with pride.
"This is obviously a massive honour to be recognized by Shopify in such a way," said Bruce Clark, the CEO and Founder of rBux. "Everybody knows Shopify and everyone respects the Shopify name. So, to know that we have earned their respect is beyond description."
VStore is an innovative way for retail stores to provide a unique and immersive shopping experience for their customers. It allows you to build a virtual tour that lets your customers click on, and purchase, items as they pop up on the screen.
It has already proven to be a game-changer in helping stores evolve during the pandemic lockdown. Iconic Canadian retailers like The Muskoka Store and Toronto-based Got Style are currently using the platform to drive sales and reach new customers. Both The Muskoka Store and Got Style used the team over at Corner Store Films to produce the videos.
VStore was proudly added to the Shopify App Store & Ecommerce App Marketplace earlier this year, and they are pleased to see that they are earning the right type of attention.
Shopify staff review thousands of products and choose a select few products that enhance the shopper experience for Shopify stores, provide excellent customer service, and integrate well within the Shopify Ecosystem.
You also need to receive a nomination from a Shopify staff member, which means doing something noteworthy to earn their attention.
"2020 has been such a watershed moment for the world of eCommerce. The global pandemic has forced thousands of brick and mortar businesses to completely reinvent themselves just to survive," said Blake Cronyn, President of rBux.
"We don't know what 2021 will bring. But I do know that we built some absolutely incredible partnerships last year, so we're approaching the New Year with a real sense of hope and optimism. And great news like this certainly doesn't hurt."
The homepage of the Shopify App Store gets over 250,000 page views per week, which will help VStore to reach even more small business owners.
About rBux
rBux is an online community of shoppers and sellers who are passionate about their products. rBux enables online stores to connect with their customers, and help reward customers for conversations that lead to sales. By placing a Refer button on your online store, customers can share products easily with friends, and provide them with rewards when their referrals lead to sales.
About VStore Shoppable Videos
VStore is the answer to static & boring online experiences by adding interactivity to your video content and allowing your videos to be shoppable! In other words, customers can buy direct from the video as your products naturally appear in your videos.
Convert video views into revenue at a high rate, at a low cost!
Watching videos is far more entertaining than browsing lists of products. Now, products can be embedded into video and display directly below the video at the moment they appear in the video!
Product discovery is seamless and fun!
Give at-home shoppers a virtual tour of your store, film a commercial that tactfully displays your products, post User Generated Content that uses your products or do product review, demo or 'how-to' videos. Shoppable Videos provide better e-commerce experiences to customers by showing your products in action and linking to them at that moment! This is why we say that the experience is interactive and seamless.
Increase the ROI of your video content.
Filming content can sometimes be time-consuming. That's why it's important to maximize the ROI of your video. Most people can agree that videos entertain more than text or images and are a more captivating way to engage audiences. So maximize the benefits of video even more by making it shoppable, which adds convenience to the buyer's journey and increases conversions.
Engage customers and build brand loyalty.
Customers are getting tired of the same old tactics. Is putting things on sale the best way to get their interest or their dollars? NO! But providing them with entertainment, fun, convenience and the useful features of VStore will get them interested and increase your chances of them spending money with you.
Lower Customer Acquisition Cost and marketing expenses.
Many of us know about marketing terms such as CAC, CTR, CPC, CLV, etc. These terms breakdown marketing and sales into numbers and dollar figures that allow us to gauge our specific efforts: in other words, what is working and what isn't? Paying for customers and hoping they spend more than it costs to acquire them is a tough game, which only a few companies have mastered. Instead, keep it simple and try adding value to your customer's lives and joy to their day. Useful vlogs and creative videos are a great way to do this and VStore will then make it easy for customers to see your products and be able to buy.
What are you waiting for? Try out shoppable videos to see how great they work for you!
It's all possible with VStore Shoppable Videos, which provide an interactive experience and give actionable cues for customers to purchase directly from your videos!
