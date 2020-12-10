Integrity Rooter & Plumbing to Expand Its Service Area in San Diego County
December 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSan Diego, California – Integrity Rooter & Plumbing, an established Southern California plumbing company, today announced plans to expand its service area to more cities in San Diego County.
Established in 1978 by Art Bacilio, Integrity Rooter & Plumbing has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted plumbing services providers in the Greater San Diego area. "The Honest Plumber" offers a full range of emergency plumber and rooter services, including pipe repair, sewer, and septic tank services, drain installation, gas line repairs, leak detection, toilet repair, and more.
"We have been serving the San Diego community for more than 40 years, a history I'm very proud of," said Art Bacilio, owner of Integrity Rooter & Plumbing. "We pride ourselves on being honest problem solvers, being clean, professional, and courteous. I have high expectations as far as the level of workmanship and professionalism I demand from my team because our customers deserve the best."
Integrity Rooter & Plumbing is now serving the following areas: Allied Gardens, Bay Terraces, Bonita, Bostonia, Chula Vista, City Heights, Clairemont, Claremont Mesa, College East, College West, Coronado, Del Cerro, El Cajon, Encanto, Golden Hill, Grantville, Grossmont, Hillcrest, Homelands, Imperial Beach, Kearny Mesa, Kensington, La Jolla, La Presa, Lemon Grove, Lincoln Acres, Lincoln Park, Linda Vista, Logan Heights, Mission Hills, Mission Valley, Mountain View, Mount Hope, National City, North Park, Ocean Beach, Otay Mesa, Pacific Beach, Paradise Hills, Point Loma, Rancho Del Rey, Rolando, San Diego, Sun Valley, San Ysidro, Santee, Sierra Mesa, Skyline, South Crest, South Park, Spring Valley, Tierra Santa, University Heights and Valencia Park.
"Our business has evolved over the years as technology in plumbing has advanced," said Bacilio. "But I think it's important not to rely on technology alone. Unlike many plumbing contractors out there today, our small team of carefully selected professionals has the in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience to find problems and solve them fast, with the least amount of disruption to our customers."
Visit https://integrityrooterandplumbing.com/ for a complete list of services and to schedule an appointment for residential or commercial plumbing services.
About Integrity Rooter & Plumbing
Established in 1978, Integrity Rooter & Plumbing is a family-owned and operated plumbing services provider, serving the Greater San Diego area in Southern California. The company was founded by Arturo Bacilio, who has been working in the industry since he was a teenager. Today, Integrity Rooter & Plumbing employs a small but mighty team of professionals who pride themselves on exceptional workmanship and professionalism. The business offers a full range of residential and commercial plumbing services, from drain replacement to garbage disposal repairs to septic tank services. Visit https://integrityrooterandplumbing.com/ to learn more.
Contact Information
Art Bacilio
Integrity Rooter & Plumbing
818-355-0265
