Cranston, RI Author Writes Children's Fiction Book
December 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOnce Lost… Now Found, a new book by Janice Pulsifer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
Once Lost…Now Found is a book about a family's journey to find another. A 'mystery find' takes them to searching to revel the real circle of forever!
About the Author
Janice M. Pulsifer graduated from the Institute for Writers, specializing in children and teenagers and learning the value of a creating meaning, encouragement, and insight into each storyline. She has worked various roles in the medical science field and is the inventor of a patented medical device. She has also been a hairdresser and cosmetologist instructor and enjoys freelance painting.
Once Lost… Now Found is a 70-page hardcover with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2214-3 . It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us