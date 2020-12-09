Frisco, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
December 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBluish Gooish Scary Thing, a new book by Gina Anne, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A good friend takes time to get to know-even if they are bluish, gooish, and scary! Someone who is different does not mean they are not friend material. The only way to find out and conquer our differences is to get to know our new friends. Expressed with whimsical, nonsensical poetry, Bluish Gooish Scary Thing gives children permission to be silly while they navigate this strange (and sometimes scary) world.
About the Author
Gina Anne loves talking to children about their stories and their drawings. Many of her stories about overcoming difficulty come from listening and watching them interact. She enjoys playing with words, learning new arts and crafts, and other music.
Bluish Gooish Scary Thing is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0797-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
