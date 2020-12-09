Tourism via video call - Live Tours enable enjoyment of the world, during the pandemic and beyond

WalkWithMe Tours is an online platform offering virtual walking tours hosted by local tourism professionals, who have come together in order to adapt to the current crisis.The platform provides an interactive exploration of the world exclusively through virtual walking tours. Guests can browse the website with easy-to-apply filters such as location or interests, and explore available destinations on a map.Over 100 Live Tours are currently available, ranging from regular sightseeing to off-the-beaten track experiences in destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. All are offered in English with many available in several languages thanks to the multilingual hosts.WalkWithMe Tours differentiates itself from other providers by focusing on two key aspects:- Guests are on a personal video call with the host, never in a room full of strangers. While the calls are limited to one device by default, a Group Ticket allows the experience to be shared with friends or family wherever they may be- Hosts are born communicators and cherish the opportunity to build personal connections with their guests through conversation and live, one-on-one interaction as opposed to anonymous group chatsWalkWithMe Tours also offers virtual field trips for schools: highly customizable Educational Tours with focus on specific subjects and active participation of students - including those for whom travel normally wouldn't be possible.The Berlin based startup was founded by Eduardo Carnicero, a Tour Guide himself, and Robert Bader, a Creative Director – both with over 10 years experience in their respective fields. Their core concept is to connect experienced hosts, passionate about their destinations, with travel lovers, trip planners, teachers and their students - virtually everywhere.Contact:Robert Bader+49 3096612140