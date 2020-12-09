Richmond, TX Author Publishes Physical Therapy Book
December 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIdentifying the Role of Physical Therapy in Soft Tissue Healing, a new book by Dr. Orson Miller DPT, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Over the years, Dr. Orson Miller DPT noticed his colleagues not paying enough attention to proper treatment of soft tissue injuries. As a physical therapist, his primary goal is to return injured soft tissue to a state where it is able to function in a normal manner considering the severity of the injury. This book includes all the support and evidence of proper handling of soft tissue injuries.
About the Author
Dr. Orson Miller DPT has been a physical therapist for thirty years. With this book, he would like the colleagues to know physical therapy is a very rewarding profession. Aside from helping others, he enjoys salsa dancing.
Identifying the Role of Physical Therapy in Soft Tissue Healing is a 68-page hardcover with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0469-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
