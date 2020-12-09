West Chester, PA Author Writes Children's Fiction Book
December 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWho Has Stinky Smelly Feet?, a new book by Jacqueline Vicario-Much, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
What's the smell? Someone in the house has stinky, smelly feet. But wait… is it one of them, or all of them? PU!
About the Author
Jacqueline Vicario-Much began her career in graphic design before taking time off to raise her children. Shortly after, she began painting and decorating baby's and children's rooms before segueing into the faux painting era. She's always had a love for silly children's book and has longed to write one of her own. Who Has Stinky, Smelly Feet was born of that desire, a story she used to tell her own children at bedtime.
Now, Much spends most of her time split between travelling with her husband of 30 years and working as a realtor.
Who Has Stinky Smelly Feet? is an 36-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6198-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us