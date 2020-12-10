Arlington, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
December 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMother Rabbit and the Little Chicken Strike a Deal, a new book by Karen Coleman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As Little Chicken is on the farm, she comes across a problem! But she is not the only one. Mother Rabbit also has a problem that she would like to solve as well! With teamwork, these can work together in order together in order to reach their goal! Despite the odds against them, these two unlikely friends are determined to fulfill a dream of freedom.
About the Author
Karen Coleman is the mother of three daughters and a grandmother of five grandchildren. She recently retired after 33 years of service at the Irving Public Library in the city of Irving, Texas. Coleman enjoyed telling children stories during her time at the library. She currently resides in Arlington, Texas.
Check out the author's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/karenc.writes/.
Mother Rabbit and the Little Chicken Strike a Deal is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4964-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
