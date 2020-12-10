Frenchtown, NJ Author Publishes Book on Hunting
December 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFollowing Footsteps: Thank you Dad, for making me a hunter., a new book by Bob Newland, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Bob Newland spent his entire life living in New Jersey hunting and fishing in the fields, woods, streams, and bay of his home state. But a passion within drew him to want to experience new adventures. In his adult life he has hunted the mountain tops of Alaska and New Zealand and traversed the plains and bushveld of Africa as well as other destinations near and far. Following Footsteps chronicles his life in the outdoors from his childhood days hunting with his father and grandfather to his current expeditions. He openly reveals how much he misses his mentors but also how much enjoyment he has garnered from introducing the outdoors lifestyle to his children and others.
Bob Newland also discusses hunting's relationship to wildlife conservation and the role he now plays in Safari Club International. He believes that organizations like SCI, Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Wild Turkey Foundation are responsible for the robust wildlife population we enjoy in America.
Following Footsteps shares heartfelt stories of the author's bond to his past and exciting tales of the adventures he has taken around the globe.
Check out the author on social media at https://www.facebook.com/bob.newland.31 and https://www.instagram.com/rnewlandjr/.
Following Footsteps: Thank you Dad, for making me a hunter. is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7121-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
