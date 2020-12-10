Marketing Pro Series Empowers Business Owners, Entrepreneurs to Easily Create Actionable and Customized Marketing Playbooks—in Weeks
December 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAUSTIN, Texas, December 10, 2020—Launch Marketing, provider of turnkey marketing services for business-to-business (B2B) technology companies, today announced the launch of its Marketing Pro Series online marketing courses and one-on-one coaching program.
Marketing Pro Series courses are designed for small- to medium-size businesses (SMBs) and startups that want more than online education to launch or elevate their marketing but don't have the budgets to outsource to experts. The program includes online, on-demand courses; interactive tools, templates and exercises; and one-on-one coaching sessions with senior-level marketing experts. Marketing Pro Series guides business owners, founders or their teams step by step in creating customized strategies and ready-to-execute marketing plans based on their business goals.
"We've helped hundreds of clients launch and grow companies and products over almost two decades. Using the methodologies and processes we've developed—combined with coaching from senior experts on our team—we've created a program that scales to help many more B2B companies drive demand, engage prospects and grow revenue. This is especially valuable at a time when most businesses don't have the internal marketing resources to do it themselves or the budgets to outsource," says Christa Tuttle, CEO of Launch Marketing and Marketing Pro Series. "Through step-by-step guidance and one-on-one expert coaching unique to this program, Marketing Pro Series bridges the gap between marketing concepts and results. It empowers those who understand the value of marketing but don't know how to get started to confidently and quickly develop plans to execute on marketing that improves business outcomes."
The courses are self-paced and all cost under $2,500, including the online sessions, exercises and one-on-one coaching. The first three courses were released today:
Additional courses will be added beginning in 2021.
"In the coaching sessions aspect of this course, we were able to address issues specific to my company, especially the gaps I had in my marketing strategies. I was also inspired to think of creative solutions to boost my content marketing efforts," says Madonna Idica, EcoSci Food, who used Marketing Pro Series during its beta launch this summer.
For more information or to register for a course, visit the MPS website at marketingproseries.com.
About Marketing Pro Series
Launch Marketing's Marketing Pro Series quickly empowers business owners, founders or their teams to create customized, actionable marketing strategies that generate revenue and awareness—at a fraction of the cost of outsourcing. The program includes a unique combination of on-demand, online courses, practical exercises, proven templates and one-on-one coaching from senior marketing experts.
About Launch Marketing
Launch Marketing is an Austin-based, B2B marketing firm that provides turnkey services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation and content creation. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their businesses. Since 2001, Launch Marketing has helped 200+ clients successfully launch companies, enter new markets, introduce new products and generate more qualified leads. It has been recognized as one of Austin Business Journal's Best Places to Work for three years and received numerous awards for its client work.
Contact Information
Catherine DeStasio
Launch Marketing
Contact Us
Catherine DeStasio
Launch Marketing
Contact Us