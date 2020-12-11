Lincoln County, Maine Author Publishes Letters from a WWII Pilot
December 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLetters Home from a World War II B-17 Bomber Pilot, a new book by Diane Robinson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Letters Home from a World War II B-17 Bomber Pilot is a collection of letters written by author Diane Robinson's uncle before he perished in a bombing raid over Brux, Czechoslovakia. His writings demonstrate the courage and bravery of those fighting for our country. Anyone with an interest in World War II will enjoy a personal look into the life of John J. Cunningham as he enters pilot training, his feelings on being a soldier, and his allegiance to his country.
About the Author
Diane Robinson is one of six and lives next to her older sister, with most of her siblings living out-of-state. She enjoys knitting, gardening, drawing, writing, and is an avid reader of a plethora of genres; although, her primary interest is in political works.
Letters Home from a World War II B-17 Bomber Pilot is a 242-page paperback with a retail price of $42.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0793-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
