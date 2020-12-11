Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Spiritual Book on Beethoven
December 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. is pleased to announce the publication of Saint Beethoven Speaks, the first of a collection of books that present lofty insights into a heavenly court of friendly saints' experiences and teachings through a series of chronicles by author Marie-Josée Thibault.
Saint Beethoven Speaks offers a grace-filled panorama featuring the life, fervor, and faithfulness of the great German composer and pianist Ludwig van Beethoven (baptized December 17, 1770, died March 26, 1827). Touching on a broad inner landscape, including his captivating autobiography, the sanctity and universality embedded within his most famous musical compositions, and consecrated admonitions for humanity, Beethoven's messages to the reader affirm long-held beliefs about the composer's passion and reverence for the divine behind his art.
Among several key themes, the narrative reveals an ever-growing soulful ardor and spiritual zeal that peaked near the end of the composer's life when his total loss of hearing mercifully led to the completion of what many musical historians consider his magnum opus, "Symphony No. 9 in D minor" (composed 1822–1824). Beethoven narrates that as his hearing failed him in the material world, his enlightened attunement to the music of Heaven and God Himself began to metamorphose in his compositions:
"Deafness, which was devastating to me, was the source of so much confusion and fear. Why was God so unfair to me? What was the profound meaning of my life as a child of God, deaf in spite of my love for listening and creating music? These were questions that haunted me at the time. Only through introspection, meditation, prayer, and especially the total abandonment of my tortured soul to the Hands of God, that I finally understood my mission, which was revealed to me by the Holy Spirit." (45)
According to the passages in Saint Beethoven Speaks, many of his later works, including the Ninth Symphony, resulted from the composer's fidelity to the sacred. They affirmed his compositions as transcriptions of eternal truths that only became audible to him due to his perseverance unifying with illumination, thanks to his lifelong health problems and deafness:
"The works I have written have been inspired and dictated by the Holy Spirit, whose creativity manifested Itself in my heart. When deafness severely overwhelmed me, I had no alternative but to give myself completely to Its Celestial Grace … Thus, God our Father worked wonders through me, for the suffering I experienced was transformed into a beautiful Miracle of redemption, for me and everyone who listens to my Music. For my Music, of celestial and divine origin, modulates the states of your soul and opens your heart, allowing the Holy Trinity and the Kingdom of God to enter therein and to work Miracles in the same exact way, by virtue of the Holy Spirit and for the Glory of God the Father Almighty." (47)
The release of Saint Beethoven Speaks is the first of an expansive collection of books planned for release throughout now and into 2021. Entitled Abba, my Father, I Love You, the collection is the culmination of over a decade's work by Catholic author Marie-Josée Thibault, who presents the intimate, transformative autobiographical messages of saints, biblical figures, and God the Father Himself through a series of transcribed messages and admonitions.
About the Author
Marie-Josée Thibault's life is in no way similar to yours. When she gets up, the Saints in Heaven visit her, talk to her, teach her, and pray intensely with her. When this mystical session draws to a close, she greets with great respect and deep reverence her Masters of the Heavenly Court. This servant of the Lord spends the rest of the day in the company of her Guardian Angel, who continues her spiritual education and ceaselessly protects her from the perils of this fallen world. Her gifts of clairvoyance and clairaudience, bestowed by the Heavenly Father, allow her continual contact with this supernatural dimension juxtaposed with ours, where the soul is born of the Spirit, through Jesus and Mary.
About the Book
Saint Beethoven Speaks is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. Its ISBN is 978-1-6480-4260-7. For more information or to request a review copy, please visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/saint-beethoven-speaks/. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the paperback can be purchased at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/saint-beethoven-speaks-pb/.
Saint Beethoven Speaks is available in paperback and hardcover print editions, as well as in e-book format, on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. It will also be sold in select bookstores throughout the United States and Europe in the coming months.
Amazon Product Page: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648042619/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_5gAYFb9HEPBDF
Barnes & Noble Product Page: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/saint-beethoven-speaks-marie-josee-thibault/1138328327?ean=9781648042614
