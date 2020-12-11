Argyle, TX Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
December 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBreathe, a new book by Kiara Starteri, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Peer inside the windows of one woman's experiences, from everyday struggles to abuse, and even romance. A heartfelt, brutally honest collection of poetry, Breathe gives voice to the voiceless, encouraging them to speak up, be heard, and to love themselves for who they are-not who they think they should be.
About the Author
Kiara Starteri fell in love with writing when she was in seventh grade and has been writing ever since. She discovered herself, using her writing as therapy and as an escape from dark places. Shel loves making her own worlds and turning them into reality.
In addition to writing, Starteri dabbles in photography, which helps her see the world in a wider perspective.
Breathe is an 84-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4430-4 . It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
