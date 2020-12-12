Harrison, NY Author Publishes Book on Famed Boxer Al "Bummy" Davis
December 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWho Killed Bummy Davis?, a new book by John L. Barbella, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The story of the Legendary American boxer, Al "Bummy" Davis, was cut short all too soon on the night of November 21, 1945. While drinking in a bar, a group of men entered the establishment with something more than booze on their minds. The group had already robbed other establishments that night, but this would be their last stop. In the end, Bummy Davis would be lying outside, dead. But who killed him?
Who Killed Bummy Davis? is a history and an account of the life, career, and tragic death of a talented boxer whose career and life ended suddenly, leaving many unanswered questions. Learn about the history of boxing, gangs, and turf wars during this tumultuous time in New York City, and maybe an answer to who killed Al "Bummy" Davis.
About the Author
John L. Barbella is a former New York City police sergeant, former amateur boxer, and boxing historian.
Who Killed Bummy Davis? is a 218-page paperback with a retail price of $39.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4071-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
