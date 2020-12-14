ConsuNova Senior Engineer Awarded by Society of Women Engineers for Contributions to Aerospace Industry
December 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSan Diego, CA December 14, 2020 - ConsuNova is delighted to announce its Senior Software and Certification Engineer, Kattie Grady was given the Distinguished New Engineer Award by The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) in honor of her achievements in the field of engineering.
The award honors women engineers actively demonstrating outstanding characteristics in engineering while in the first 10 years of their career. SWE's annual awards program serves to champion and empower those making significant contributions to the STEM community, and recipients include professionals, advocates and students from influential businesses, corporations and universities around the world.
"We are thrilled and not at all surprised by this acknowledgement," said ConsuNova CEO, Reza Madjidi. "Kattie is an outstanding engineer; she's offered invaluable contributions to the organization and consistently demonstrates competence and creativity while working with clients. Her strive to provide long term service and support to ConsuNova's business partners has been unwavering. We look forward to bringing Kattie into our upcoming Avionics Gap Analysis and Avionics Training Programs." he added.
Founded in 2012, ConsuNova develops engineering services, products and solutions that provide aerospace professionals with the information and tools necessary for industry compliance and certification. Their primary training and engineering programs are provided to organizations in both the private and public sector, and used by a broad spectrum of personnel, from mainline technical staff to high level executives.
Among her achievements cited by SWE, Kattie's active fostering of the SWE community and development of cost-effective software processes that ensure safety stood out as cause for her recognition. She joined SWE as a member of the Central New Mexico Section in 2014, and has held several positions in the section since: secretary, vice president, and, currently, as FY21 president.
"Engineering is something for which I can honestly say I have a great passion," said Kattie Grady, recipient of the Distinguished New Engineer Award and a Senior Software and Certification Engineer at ConsuNova. "The field is always growing, adding new standards and technologies, so it's crucial to stay involved and work with other professionals to stay in-the-know," she said. "I've always desired to connect with and mentor other women engineers, and I'm truly thankful that SWE has given me the inspiration and opportunity to do so."
Kattie began her aerospace career with military applications and aircraft systems, moving to Parts 25 and 27 avionics (Federal Aviation Administration airworthiness standards), and eventually expanding her expertise into general aviation. Before joining ConsuNova in October 2019, she served as a senior advanced project engineer for BendixKing by Honeywell in Albuquerque, New Mexico, developing advanced software certification and verification programs.
Martin Beeby, ConsuNova EU Managing Director, adds: "Kattie's time with ConsuNova has been spent implementing DO-178C Verification solutions and certification paths. 2021 will see her joining other ConsuNova training experts to provide specialized DO-178C training modules worldwide."
About ConsuNova
ConsuNova is a leading global provider of certification, compliance engineering services and solutions for safety-critical systems to the aerospace and defense industries (https://www.consunova.com). ConsuNova provides ARP 4761, ARP 4754A, DO-200B, DO-254, DO-178C Compliance Solutions faster & in the most cost-effective way.
ConsuNova: Bridging Aerospace and Defense Compliance Gaps … Optimized
Reza Madjidi
ConsuNova, Inc.
+1 (858) 444-6762
