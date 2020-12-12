Greenville, SC Author Publishes Memoir
December 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCitizen of the USA by Choice, a new book by Juan Baires-Adair, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Citizen of the USA by Choice, Juan, narrates the struggles immigrants endure to escape their home countries looking for safety, economic stability and liberty. Juan also describes his own experiences within the corrupt government of his time, and the difficult decision he made to become a citizen of the USA. At the same time, that he walked the arduous path he traced for himself, to become a Licensed Architect in the United States of America.
About the Author
Juan was born in Mexico City. His love for Mexico was marred by the dirty politics and corruption that he encountered in the Mexican government of the 1970's. This fact made him, and his family decide to emigrate to the United States of America, where he continued to pursue the decision to become a licensed architect, while assimilating to the United States of America's culture to become a Citizen Of The USA By Choice.
Citizen of the USA by Choice is a 350-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8697-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
