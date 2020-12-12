Las Vegas, NV Author Writes Autobiography
December 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Faith Journey, a new book by Tondalaya Rublina Sanford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Faith Journey is Tondalaya Rublina Sandford's inspirational memoir, wherein she shares the bitter truths of the hardships she's faced in her life, but also the strength she found in God and Jesus Christ, encouraging readers to not give up and to know that God will see them through any situation, just as He did for her family.
About the Author
Tondalaya Rublina Sandford is a married, stay-at-home mother of six: three boys and three girls. She loves her family very much. She is an entrepreneur with a home-based business. She's an encourager and loves sharing her faith.
My Faith Journey is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0688-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us