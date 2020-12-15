PixelPlex Presents Its New Cryptocurrency Trading Platform With an Arbitrage Bot
December 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPixelPlex, a software development company specializing in blockchain technology, introduces its cryptocurrency arbitrage platform with a trading bot as a key functionality.
While working on the solution, PixelPlex developers aimed to create an arbitrage tool that could make life easier for traders by helping them perform profitable transactions and minimize risks.
As the team of experts noted, there are two main issues that traders often face: the accumulation of all cryptocurrency on one exchange, leading to a halt in trading, and financial losses caused by the need to pay high transaction fees.
Taking into account these problems, PixelPlex engineers have developed a graph theory-based optimal search algorithm. It handles these risks nice and easy. The algorithm acquires data from the leading exchanges (Bittrex, Bitfinex, Kraken, Binance, etc.), selects the most profitable deals, and performs transactions immediately.
As every trader knows, the cryptocurrency market is very volatile, so reaction and speed are extremely important when participating in arbitrage. PixelPlex's software makes instant decisions and works quickly, allowing traders to generate profits before the market changes and the opportunity disappears.
PixelPlex representatives have also commented on other features of their solution. The platform can be easily integrated into any business infrastructure, it contains configurable arbitrage trading parameters, including setting thresholds for trades, and most importantly, it supports multiple exchanges and provides access to a variety of trading strategies.
Another question is, what is the purpose of the cryptocurrency bot trading functionality here? As the developers note, an arbitrage bot is a key feature of their solution. It simultaneously buys and sells an equal amount of cryptocurrency on two different exchanges. At the same time, the equivalent amount in fiat money often turns out to be higher, and thus the trader gains profit from the difference in the exchange rate.
Meanwhile, using the platform, traders redeem their expenses thanks to the built-in additional order mechanism. Arbitrage can also quantitatively analyze market data to exploit vulnerabilities and generate profits.
About PixelPlex
PixelPlex is a software developer that is truly committed to blockchain technology. This New York-based company has been involved in blockchain development since 2013.
PixelPlex is now a trusted firm that also builds IoT, artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality solutions and advises on cybersecurity and web accessibility.
