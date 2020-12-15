Binghamton, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
December 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Three Hyenas, a new book by Greg Kenyon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Three hyenas, all of different temperaments, go out in search of food. Two of the hyenas think they need to be sneaky to catch a meal, but their third friend shows them that all it takes is a little curiosity.
About the Author
Greg Kenyon is an author living in Binghamton, New York. He is a college student with a specialty in Theatre and Japanese Studies. He possesses a lifelong love of Godzilla, Marvel Comics, Star Wars, anime, video games, and sarcasm.
The Three Hyenas is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9357-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
