Hooksett, NH Author Publishes Book on Navigating the Healing Process

The Body Within Healing Series: The Missing Piece to Health and Aging Gracefully, a new book by Marie Knoetig, was recently published.The Missing Piece to Health and Aging Gracefully was written with total healing in mind. Marie starts by telling you her story of healing, and many other stories from birth to death. She shows you how healing not only comes from the medicine you choose, it comes from how you see life and the choices you make daily. You will learn how to use all forms of medicine as a tool to aid your healing, not be the sole answer to it. As you learn how much control you have over your present-day health, you'll learn how much control you have over your future health. You are your own healer. All you need is some direction.About the AuthorMarie Knoetig is a Healing Arts Practitioner, Medical Intuitive and Author. She works with the body's ability to self-heal by teaching others how to tap into their true essence, their Body Within, and take control of their own health. With no choice but to navigate her own healing journey after a life-long struggle with significant injuries and chronic pain, Marie learned first-hand that medicine is not to be approached with a one-size-fits-all mentality. Marie shows us the path to health, aging gracefully, and self-healing comes from a place deep inside, creating awareness of what behaviors or outside forces limit our ability to heal. "Chaos Breeds Chaos Balance Breeds Peace". Visit marieknoetig.com for free meditations, eBook's, and resources to begin your self-healing journey.You can purchase The Body Within Healing Series: The Missing Piece to Health and Aging Gracefully at Amazon.com. It is available in paperback and eBook.Author/Book Links: