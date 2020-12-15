Cordova, TN Author Writes Religious Nonfiction Book
December 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWouldn't Mind Dying, If Dying Was All, a new book by Apostle Annie Davis/Duncan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book/Author
Teaching the words of the bible for over twenty years, Annie Davis's mother was her inspiration and teacher. Through her muse, Davis hopes that readers enjoy her story and get an understanding of what the words of God are telling us. With Annie Davis's words, this book could change someone's life for the better and give a positive outlook on life's journey.
Wouldn't Mind Dying, If Dying Was All is a 150-page hardcover with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0173-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us