Sarasota, FL RN Midwife Publishes Medical Nonfiction Book
December 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNFL Behind: No Father Left Behind, a new book by Tonya Fenzl, RN, MSN, APRN, CNM has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Certified Nurse Midwife with 30 years of maternal-child healthcare, Tonya Fenzl has gained much insight along the way and in NFL Behind she shares with and educates the fathers-to-be so that they can participate and understand the process of giving birth to a (their) baby.
Many expectant fathers often feel lost and left out, so NFL Behind is essentially a self-help book for dads that appears to be about football so they can read without fear of their peers' harassment. It is full of facts and to the point, as men often are. Enjoy this guidebook that is free of the emotional fluff and adds pearls of wisdom to assist in the process.
About the Author
Tonya Fenzl is a Certified Nurse Midwife, a consultant for hospitals and clinics, and a professional expert witness for legal cases. She is an educator and a global health volunteer.
Tonya has been to Somalia and trained midwives in Africa, and she has been to Haiti and educated women on safe birth in their huts made of banana leaves and sticks. An instructor teaching young student nurses how to be labor and delivery nurses, Tonya fights for the life of unborn babies and for freedom from sex crimes. She is also a wife and a mother to five children.
NFL Behind: No Father Left Behind is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0811-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us