Pawtucket, RI Author Writes Children's Nonfiction Book
December 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSilly As ABC, a new book by Linda Cruz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this colorful and delightful book, children will laugh and have fun while they learn about different species and their ABCs.
About the Author
Linda Cruz is a wife, mother, sister, and daughter. She has worked as a case manager for many schools in her city for over twenty years. Working in schools for so long gave Cruz the inspiration to write. An avid volunteer, she has also dedicated her time to the homeless and to families in need.
Cruz enjoys spending time with her family, sewing doll clothes, cooking and baking, and writing children's books such as this one. She hopes you and your children enjoy the book as much as she does!
Silly As ABC is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2005-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
