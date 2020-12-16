Bronx, NY Author Publishes Novel
December 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHustlen, Sex, Lies & Cheaters: A Ghetto Story About a Man Looking for Love, a new book by Elohim Bey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hustlen, Sex, Lies, & Cheaters describes a young Asiatic male growing up in search of something. Although he has a family, they are strict on him, and that forces him to be on his own. He is a licensed medic herbal physician, until he loses his job, so he becomes a street pharmacist. He wants a family so bad to call his own, so he gets his money together as he puts together a tight team that he calls his family. This story is bittersweet. But don't miss the message. Love your-self first, no matter what the challenges are in life. Be grounded, stay focused, stay committed to who you are, no matter if no one believes in you. Trust that the force within you will guide you.
About the Author:
Elohim Bey has struggled as a homeless man for a good part of his life. He currently lives in New York City.
Hustlen, Sex, Lies & Cheaters: A Ghetto Story About a Man Looking for Love is an 80-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0485-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
