Phoenix, AZ Author Publishes Spiritual Book
December 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsShort Stories, Songs, Music and Lyrics: by Precious Jesus Christ in Heaven and Harry W. Doren on Earth, a new book by Harry W. Doren, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The author invites you to read Short Stories, Songs, Music and Lyrics to enjoy a gripping and intense masterpiece. Harry Doren wrote this book, guided by Jesus Christ. Without Jesus, the writing and greatness contained within this book would not be possible.
About the Author
Harry W. Doren was born April 5, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio. His parents and three brothers moved to a farm near Xenia, Ohio, where he lived and worked until his mid-twenties. Doren enlisted in the army at twenty-four-years-old. Doren is married with children has a happy life. Doren feels support from Jesus in his writing. Doren also likes listening to New York Yankee baseball and Phoenix Suns basketball.
Short Stories, Songs, Music and Lyrics: by Precious Jesus Christ in Heaven and Harry W. Doren on Earth is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2462-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
