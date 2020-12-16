Baltimore, MD Author Publishes Book on Modern Society
December 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSociety at the Crossroads, a new book by Nelson N.K., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Society at the Crossroads was born out of the confusion that followed in the wake of the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. Society is blind and needs some light. Many people need to know that the society can only be run more effectively if there is order and if anything happens, to find out what happened peacefully while continuing on with normal business. It is important to realize that while we may not know much, the Almighty knows all.
Society at the Crossroads is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0175-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
