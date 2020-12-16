ILN Releases 5th Edition of Real Estate Publication, Offering a Summary of Key Real Estate Law Principles in 26 Countries
December 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network's Real Estate Specialty Group is excited to announce the fifth release of its real estate publication, "Buying & Selling Real Estate: An International Guide." This collaborative electronic guide offers a summary of key real estate law principles in 26 countries across the globe, serving as a quick, practical reference for those buying and selling real estate in these jurisdictions.
Executive Director, and the guide's facilitator, Lindsay Griffiths, says "Real estate has been a key focus for many jurisdictions this pandemic year, and our previous guide has been updated with current figures and regulations, including those as they related to COVID-19. We have also further expanded the guide with two new jurisdictions, Australia and Canada (Quebec). We're happy to offer this strong resource for those buying and selling real estate in these jurisdictions."
To view the guide, please click here: http://bit.ly/ILNRealEstate5th
About the ILN Real Estate Specialty Group
Chaired by Amy Fracassini of Davis, Malm & D'Agostine in Boston, Massachusetts, the Real Estate Group fosters relationships among practitioners in this area to support the making and receiving of referrals.
About the ILN
The International Lawyers Network facilitates personal relationships among lawyers in mid-sized law firms all over the world, allowing them to confidently operate in a global marketplace while retaining their independence and local expertise. As one of the largest networks of experienced attorneys in the world, the ILN provides a platform for clients to access quality legal professionals worldwide with the cost-effectiveness and personalized service only independent, regional law firms can provide. With 91 high-quality, full-service and specialized law firms and over 5,000 lawyers in 67 countries on six continents, the excellence, demonstrated experience, worldwide presence, and relationships of the International Lawyers Network combine to make this Network one of the leading associations of independent law firms in the world. The ILN: Where lawyers become friends.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
Contact Us