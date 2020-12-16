Unelko Announces the Launch of its New Invisible Shield Microburst Vertical Two Sided Glass Coating Machine within the Commercial Glass Industry
December 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSCOTTSDALE, Arizona-Unelko Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of their new and innovative Invisible Shield® Microburst™ Vertical Two-Sided Glass Coating Machine.
As Heather Ohlhausen Lyons, Sales and Marketing Manager for Unelko Corporation noted, the new Invisible Shield Glass Coating Machine, which was designed by Unelko and Perfect Score Technologies, is a compact, high output, two-sided automatic coating machine that utilizes innovative ultraviolet (UV) and infrared (IR) curing to instantly form a molecular bond and protective coating to all glass.
"It was designed for glass manufacturers and fabricators that rely on high output, automated systems to produce, fabricate and protect volume shower glass and IG units," Lyons said, adding that the Invisible Shield Microburst machine protects glass with a durable Nano Scale hydrophobic coating that seals, preserves and protects glass against water, soil and stains, scratches, pitting and corrosion.
The Invisible Shield Microburst Glass Coating Machine is extremely efficient and can coat up to 60 inches per minute and has a height capacity of 84 inches/2.13 meter of glass treated in one minute. In all, the machine can treat more than 7 million square feet of glass per year.
In addition, Lyons said, the machine is extremely safe. All of the electronics are explosion proof and include built-in safety features.
The Invisible Shield Microburst Glass Coating Machine offers the most effective and low-cost solution to the ongoing degradation and improved cleaning of residential and commercial glass, Lyons said.
There are many additional benefits from using the glass coating machine, Lyons said; these include its space saving and fully automated coating system, durable UV and IR bonding technology, efficient vertical design and its safe and fully vented system.
"This new machine is revolutionary and highly innovative. This is the only machine the utilizes both a durable UV coating treatment and simultaneously an IR drying process," Lyons said.
For more information, contact Unelko or watch video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQMXT90QPAA
About Unelko Corporation:
Recognized as the world leader in Advanced Glass Care Technologies, Unelko has focused on the preservation, enhancement and "preventive cleaning" of residential and commercial glass including architectural glass, facades, windows, partitions, walls, skylights, shower doors, tile and other vitreous china, solar, automotive, aeronautical and marine glass applications. For more information, please visit www.unelko.com.
Media Contact:
Heather Ohlhausen Lyons
Unelko Corporation
14641 N. 74th St.
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
480-991-7272
https://www.linkedin.com/in/heather-ohlhausen-38686926/
Info@unelko.com
