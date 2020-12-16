Lake County, Illinois Author Publishes Book on Famed Local Architecture Firm
The Architecture of Stanley D. Anderson, with James Ticknor and William Bergmann, a new book by Paul Bergmann, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Stanley D. Anderson's standard of architecture has sustained the test of time. His designs for residences, commercial buildings, schools, and Gentlemen's Farms are still praised today for his attention to detail, solid design work, and high-quality standards. This picture book illustrates through historic photos and drawings from the firm's archive the classical styles that the firm members drew upon over many decades of work. Through his signature Country Georgian style, Anderson and his associates transformed Lake Forest.
Designed for local history buffs, amateur and professional architects, and the simply curious, this book provides biographies and interior perspectives on the production of Anderson and his associates, William Bergmann and James Ticknor, and their distinctive interpretation of a transformative architectural style.
Available for purchase everywhere but a great local bookstore to buy the book from is The Lake Forest Bookstore.
Lake Forest Bookstore
662 N. Western Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847.234 .4420
https://www.lakeforestbookstore.com/
info@lakeforestbookstore.com
About the Author
Paul Bergmann is a lifelong resident of Lake Bluff, Illinois. Before venturing into corporate law, he worked at Stanley D. Anderson, beginning about the fifth grade, mainly putting away flat files and detail drawings in an estimated ten thousand drawing collection.
He is a board member of the Lake Bluff History Museum. He is a past board member of the Lake Forest Preservation Foundation and the Elawa Farm Foundation, which raises funds to restore and preserve barns, stables, and outbuildings at Elawa Farm. When not involved in local activities, he enjoys fishing in Canada and Mexico and traveling with his partner, Janet Gibson.
The Architecture of Stanley D. Anderson, with James Ticknor and William Bergmann is a 376-page hardcover with a retail price of $93.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2216-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
