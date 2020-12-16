Plant City, FL Author Writes Children's Nonfiction Book
December 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHunter and Brie… and the Virus You Can't See, a new book by Mamie Robinson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Hunter And Brie…And The Virus You Can't See is a factual book in regards to Covid-19 and notates the obvious, such as quarantining, food hoarding, and sickness, but also brings a lighter view from a kid's perspective. Insightful and appropriate for children and teenagers, readers will ponder different thoughts and be asked to write down their own feelings and observations.
By raising awareness and discussing questions about Covid-19, readers will lessen their fears, gain a positive outlook for the future, and develop a better understanding of their world. While Hunter and Brie's views may or may not differ from the reader, we can all agree this is not over yet and many more discoveries and new information are to be learned. Don't miss out on the opportunity to create a piece of history memorializing your thoughts and personal experiences.
About the Author
Mamie Robinson resides in Plant City, FL. When she's not writing, you will find her reading, painting, traveling or enjoying her family. She loves nature and all types of animals. As a former dance studio owner, Robinson has worked with thousands of children and feels like she has raised many of them. She believes that children are like sponges-inquisitive, with a strong desire to learn. Robinson has a way of explaining and relating information to children so they easily understand, thus, bringing knowledge, confidence, and empowerment to her readers.
Hunter and Brie… and the Virus You Can't See is a 34-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-64913-046-4 . It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
