Sunnyvale, CA Author Writes Autobiography
December 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou Are Not Alone! (I Promise): The Journey of a Pansexual, Gender Fluid, Cross Dresser, a new book by Robin Rayor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Robin Raynor left home in 1995, she was a total babe in the woods. She went through some difficult times in her self-journey and frequently wished she had a mentor. Now, with this book, You Are Not Alone! (I Promise), she hopes to be a mentor to others, whether it's trans related, growing up in a dysfunctional home, or with mental health issues. She hopes by sharing her experiences that others going through something similar won't have as difficult time as she did.
About the Author
Robin Raynor lives in the Bay Area of California, the heart of Silicon Valley, if you will. She currently works a very modest job at a pharmacy store. She has for many years searched for her niche and hopes that this book will jumpstart a new, exciting part of her life.
Between her part-time job and weekend errands, she doesn't have time for much. She loves, however, to explore the Bay Area, be it a restaurant, museum, or gay nightclub. She always tries to find a means to go to someplace she hasn't been before in her area. She doesn't belong to any clubs or so currently, but occasionally likes to go to a group sometimes at the local LGBTQ center.
contact: rsesbook@yahoo.com
You Are Not Alone! (I Promise): The Journey of a Pansexual, Gender Fluid, Cross Dresser is a 36-page paprback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0491-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
