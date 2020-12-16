AGEMA Work Experiences High-Growth Within Ever-Evolving Services Sector
December 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsBarrie, Ontario: Today, AGEMA Work, a leading provider of hospitality and services staff, announced that it has supplied over 18,000 work shift hours and contracted nearly 250 associates under the AGEMA Work umbrella since the start of the novel COVID-19 pandemic. Through a comprehensive vetting process, the company has provided many talented hospitality and services associates to numerous Ontario employers. Its efforts have reduced the strain placed on employers in non-urban areas who face problems caused by understaffing, with a particular focus on resorts, agriculture, construction and other areas in the hospitality and services industry.
Of the company's recent achievement, AGEMA Work Associate, Mirsada S. from Albania said, "Agema Work embraces the skills of talented people, and gives us opportunities to learn and to grow, in our work. Agema Work, provides a very warm and welcoming team, that you would be happy to work alongside. They appreciate and respect your thoughts and suggestions."
A regional resort manager also commented, "Agema Work, with little notice, was able to provide skilled associates to assemble and install kitchen cabinets in our hotel construction project."
Furthermore, AGEMA Work expects December 2020 to be its best month on record as more Ontario-based employers than ever seek out the company to supply them with skilled workers during the holiday, with peak employment opportunities ranging from December 18 to January 4. The organization expects employers and managers alike to utilize the AGEMA Employer Dashboard's capabilities, including shift posting, candidate application sorting, reporting and candidate discovery.
About Agema Work
AGEMA Work offers both employers and job seekers a streamlined method into modern employment through the following features:
The company is currently partnered with several successful hospitality and services leaders, including Deerhurst Resort, Blue Mountain Resort and JW Marriott The Rosseau Resort.
AGEMA Work's achievements are just one piece of Canada's ever-evolving hospitality and services industry. What was once a thriving industry has caused several businesses to adjust to the new normal and improve their operational agility and financial resilience. But, due to extensive capabilities crafted specifically for Ontario employers, AGEMA Work is on track to maintain steady growth for years to come.
AGEMA Work: AGEMA Work is a leading hospitality and services staff provider that connects talented professionals with reputable employers who require temporary staffing. Employers can utilize AGEMA Work's Employer Dashboard to find candidates, craft timesheets and more; job seekers, meanwhile, can use the AGEMA app to create their employee profile, discover local job openings and more. The AGEMA Work mobile app is currently available for download on the App Store and Google Play.
Learn more at https://agema.work/
