Bay St. Louis, MS Author Writes Historical Fiction Novel
December 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFinally Home, a new book by Josette Landry, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Finally Home is about a family going through the struggles and hardship of a life-changing event. Surviving the worst storm on the gulf coast and accepting a gift that has been bestowed upon the mother. Not only is this novel about a family from a small town, it is about a family overcoming the battles that they faced and sticking together in troubling times.
About the Author
Coming from a big French and Creole family, with a history of voo-doo and witchcraft, many are born with the gift of sigh and senses of being able to communicate with the non-living. This has been passed down to the author, Josette Landry. She learned from a young age how to live and function with this gift from day to day.
Finally Home is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0496-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
