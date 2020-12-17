The National Trial Lawyers re-selected attorney Richard M. Kenny as a Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Lawyer in New York
December 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsRecently, The National Trial Lawyers re-selected attorney Richard M. Kenny of the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny as a Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Lawyer in New York State. This high honor marks Richard M. Kenny's second year as an exceptionally respected member of this organization.
Each year, The National Trial Lawyers announce the top 100 peer-nominated attorneys in New York State based on their achievements and excellence in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law. The award is only issued to those attorneys who have shown "superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results" as admirable trial lawyers.
The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 conducts rigorous independent research to find only the most skilled attorneys in every geographic location and legal practice in an effort to expand their professional network and reach more individuals who require seasoned legal assistance.
Since Attorney Kenny's start as a civil plaintiff attorney 30 years ago, he has taken testimony in countless cases and has been involved in over 150 cases which required a jury to render a verdict. This is an exceptionally high number for any law firm, nonetheless an individual lawyer. Additionally, Attorney Kenny has won many awards over the years due to his steadfast dedication to, and representation of, his clients, including being voted as one of the Best Attorneys in America by his peers from 2013 to the present.
The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny is a staunch defender of construction workers who've been wrongly injured on the job throughout New York City. In one case, The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny recovered a $6.2 million settlement on behalf of a construction worker client who lost his leg in a highway construction accident due to no fault of his own. Essentially, the client was simply doing his job when his leg was pinned between two concrete pylons. Generally, construction workers will simply file workers' compensation claims after being injured on the job, though in this case, The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny pursued further civil action due to the extent of the damage. The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny achieved a $6.2 million settlement on behalf of their client, on the basis that the client sustained a catastrophic injury that would impact his daily life and his ability to continue his line of work. The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny also recovered damages regarding pain and suffering, the loss of enjoyment of life, loss of limb, and various medical bills as a result of the accident.
The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny also recovered $4.35 million in compensation for a man who received brain damage after falling from a scaffold. Our firm proved that our construction worker client was not given the necessary safety equipment to do his job, and as a result, he fell from the scaffold and sustained permanent brain damage. By proving the supervisor's liability, we were able to receive this verdict to help our client and his family.
Attorney Kenny does not limit his service to the community solely to practicing law; over the years, he has participated in multiple pro bono activities, including as a 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund Volunteer from 2001 until the present, and as a Sandy Relief Effort Legal Volunteer from 2012 to the present. The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny has also recovered $25 million for first responders who suffered injuries while responding to the 9/11 catastrophe.
The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny has helped victims of malpractice, negligence, and wrongful death in New York City since 2002, and they are ready to help you, too. If you have been involved in an accident and sustained a serious injury, feel free to contact our New York City personal injury attorney online or call him at (866) 664-7162.
