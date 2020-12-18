Jabuka: The Buzz for the Year's Biggest Game Night
December 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThis year's New Year's Eve may be one of the biggest family game nights ever. While pandemic cautions continue, families and small dinner parties will be looking for some at-home fun for the evening. One way to get a jolt of excitement for the late night is with the new caffeine-inspired party game, Jabuka, from Jabuka Games, Inc.
Jabuka (MSRP $19.95 for 2-4 players ages 8+) is the multi award-winning rotating letter word game that's been brewing up a lot of fun this holiday season. Its small, portable, quick and easy game play offers affordable, multi-age entertainment through a cool, coffee theme that you can play just about anywhere.
Martin Russocki, inventor of JABUKA, said, "Jabuka is a great family game and a party game for small groups. You can even play in teams if you want. It's quick and easy so you can play in multiple rounds and players can get as creative or strategic in learning to speak Jabuka as they form words or steal words from opponents."
To play Jabuka, players spill the coffee bean-shaped tiles and start a battle of words (official rules at www.jabukagames.com). No turn taking. Just grab the letters and make words. Then, maybe you can steal words from other players with clever word scrambles, adding and twisting letters. Notice the yellow letters that can be twisted, such as:
About Jabuka Games, Inc.
Based in Toronto, Ontario, Jabuka Games Inc. is a start-up game designer and marketer of new and original games. Its premier product is a game of the same name: JABUKA, a coffee themed word game. If its first product is any indication of its future, Jabuka Games is destined to be a very successful entry into the toy and game industry. JABUKA has already received overwhelmingly positive response, recognized with four major awards for excellence in quality, design, educational and entertainment value, originality, and appeal. In the short time since its debut at the New York Toy Fair, JABUKA has sold over 60,000 games worldwide. It's available at Indigo locations across Canada, over 300 stores in the U.S., and online everywhere For additional information, visit www.jabukagames.com and interact with the company on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
Contact Information
Gregory Walsh
Jabuka Games, Inc.
203-292-6280
