Largo, FL Author Publishes Memoir
December 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLord, My Name Isn't Noah, a new book by Carl Gross, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The true story of one man's redemption, Lord, My Name Isn't Noah uses the story of Noah's Ark as the perfect analogy for what once was author Carl Gross's life. Caught in a flood-not of water, but of sin, addiction to alcohol and pornography ruled his life.
Journey with Carl as he incorporates life experiences with scripture and stories from the Bible to prove that God never gives up on us. Like the Forgiving Father, He is always there to welcome us home.
About the Author
Carl Gross is deeply involved in his church community, serving various ministries over 30 years. He has a daughter and son, and two grandsons, who he considers the real treasures of his life.
He is a member of St. Patrick's Church in Largo, Florida. His hobbies include horticulture and the piano. He hopes to one day take a glider or hot air balloon flight.
Lord, My Name Isn't Noah is a 88-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4511-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us