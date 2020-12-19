Oregon, WI Author Writes Adventure Novel
December 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife at the Cabin, a new book by Tim Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Tim takes some time to fix up his inherited cabin, little does he know how his life is about to change. With the adoption of a stray dog, Ax, Tim begins to explore his cabin and the surrounding areas. With one life-threatening situation after another, Tim will learn how to survive and how to make even the most unexpected friendships.
About the Author
Tim Williams was born and raised in the upper peninsula of Michigan. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force and graduated from Northern Michigan University with a degree in Education. He enjoys hunting, fishing, carpentry, and woodworking.
Life at the Cabin is a 148-page hardcover with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2204-4 . It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
