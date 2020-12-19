Glendale, AZ Author Writes Political Nonfiction Novel
December 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAcademia, Psychiatry, and the Elite Left, a new book by James E. Campbell, M.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Political points of view are individually driven and should be, but common sense should be observable across the political spectrum. Academia, Psychiatry, and the Elite Left shows how blocking discussion of topics, disregard of fairness, disregarding facts, and intentional distortion of data for political purposes are things all people SHOULD be interested in.
About the Author
James E. Campbell, M.D., is officer of numerous medical organizations with over 50 years of practice, including President of Phoenix Psychiatric Council, President of AZ Psychiatric Society, and President of Arizona Chapter of American Society for Children and Adolescent. A farmer's son, his hobbies include training horses and dogs, hunting, and gun sports. Special interests include metaphysics and operation of the brain. He specializes in finding more efficient treatment methods in child, adolescent, and adult psychiatry.
Academia, Psychiatry, and the Elite Left is a 260-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4527-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
