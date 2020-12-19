New App Leafythings Launches as the Most Comprehensive Source for Cannabis Information in Canada
December 19, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsAt the end of 2018, Canada became the world's first major economic power to legalize marijuana. In creating the vast new marketplace, it has been estimated that CAD$8 billion will be added to the national economy annually from dozens of supply chain links such as delivery, retail, packaging, cultivation, and marketing. It's a wide a complex network, one that a new app called Leafythings aims to help tame by providing both consumers and the myriad of producers with accurate and up-to-date information about everything cannabis-related in Canada. Leafythings is available for iOS and Android free on the App Store and Google Play.
Leafythings connects medicinal and recreational cannabis users with verified and licensed providers everywhere in Canada. Users can find quality cannabis products in their area with an easy-to-navigate map interface as well as read reviews and recommendations for delivery services, dispensaries, doctors, and a wide range of other products.
Positioned to be a prime resource for the expanding Canadian market, Leafythings features detailed information and answers to commonly asked questions about Canadian cannabis laws, including valuable instruction on how to get licensed to grow or sell cannabis in Canada.
The app also gives Canadian cannabis retailers access to a powerful marketing platform and the ability to effectively promote their business and avoid the expense of other overpriced directory listings or competing in auction-style directories.
"No other app covers the Canadian cannabis marketplace as thoroughly as Leafythings," said Leafythings CEO. "For the consumer, it's the fastest, easiest way to connect to cannabis services and products near you. For professionals or anyone interested in entering the business, it's a valuable source of information about legislation, market data, and other industry news."
For more information on the app available in Canada, visit the App Store, Google Play or https://leafythings.com.
