Sturgeon Bay, WI Author Publishes Suspense Novel
December 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLucy Gaines, a new book by Brett Reetz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A bizarre and inexplicable killing has occurred on the Peninsula. What remains of the body appears to have been devoured by animals, but this is impossible. There are no wild animals in the county capable of doing such a thing to a human body, no humans either.
Lucy Gaines, a Sheriff's Deputy working the case, is in the throes of a premature mid-life crisis. When isn't she, she wonders? All she wants is to have a normal life with a husband, children, a dog and a picket fence in front of a modest home.
She's working on it, but the killing isn't stopping. There's more. Something evil has arrived on the Peninsula and it wants Lucy. It knows her needs and makes Lucy a tempting offer. She needs to decide. Her life depends on it.
Lucy Gaines is a 336-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4099-3. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
