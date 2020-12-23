Northern Virginia Motivation Speaker & Author Publishes Inspirational Book
In a time of uncertainty due to the global epidemic, inspiration becomes the mind's health. Hope is needed to keep people moving forward. Who we need to become should occur before we become to outlast the crisis. Crisis is temporary and seasonal.
Higher Is Calling is not just an inspirational book but wisdom and antidote to excel in any adversity. A gem can't be refined without friction, nor a man perfected without crisis.
This book covers a true-life story about how author Maxwell Adekoje went in crisis from nothing to a successful person immersing in the power of gratitude.
"This is an extraordinary book, filled with important ideas and insights! Read it, apply it, and let them change your life" -Brian Tracy, Author/Speaker/Consultant
About the Author
Maxwell Adekoje was born and raised in war-torn Nigeria. Through perseverance, Mr. Adekoje found his true calling through
the daunting adversities and challenges he faced throughout his life. One thing has remained constant in his life: his gratitude.
Adekoje's new book takes you on a journey through time-a thrilling journey full of struggle, perseverance, and gratitude in the face of adversity. Mr. Adekoje has penned down his life journey to inspire others, inspiring others to realize and attain their full potential because the higher is always calling.
Maxwell has also launched a series of coaching & training resources. To learn more go to http://www.justeattheworm.com/
To view the book trailer click here: https://youtu.be/iyrH9-IV6jI
Higher Is Calling: How to Overcome Challenges and Achieve Your Dreams is a 114-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3354-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
