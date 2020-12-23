International Lawyers Network Recognized with new 'Leading Law Firm Networks' ranking for the Chambers Asia-Pacific Guide 2021
December 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network is thrilled to announce that it has been recognized with a new 'Leading Law Firm Networks' ranking for the Chambers Asia-Pacific Guide 2021. Chambers carries out thousands of in-depth interviews each year with clients in order to assess the reputations and expertise of business lawyers and law firm networks worldwide and evaluates them based on technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial awareness/astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other qualities most valued by clients. The ILN has been consistently ranked in Chambers' Global Guide since 2011.
The guide is available in print as well as online at https://chambersandpartners.com.
Executive Director, Lindsay Griffiths, said "We're very honored to be recognized by Chambers in this way. It's a testament to the quality of our member firms and the work that we've done during this especially difficult year to add value to our membership."
About the ILN
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-size law firms, which operates to create a global platform in the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2016 and 2017, the ILN was shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year, and since 2011 has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.
