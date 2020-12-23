Grove, OK Author Publishes Memoir
December 23, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStuff in the Cornflakes, a new book by Steven Ralph Helm, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An autobiography written as a series of short stories, Stuff in the Cornflakes recounts Steven Ralph Helm's tumultuous childhood. All through the boy's travail, he wanted to run away. He wanted to tell someone. His older brother would not have it, as they would only bring them back to his abusive father, Old Leon. The boy slipped into an imaginary world where he was part of a family in their home. He just wanted other people to let him in.
Many times, dysfunctional families produce anti-social people who end up as trash in the judicial courts. It should be remembered that they never began as trash. Helm began writing this book in his mind when he was six years old.
About the Author
Born in South Carolina, Steven Ralph Helm was a helicopter pilot with two tours in Vietnam and returned to fly airplanes for the insurance industry. He currently lives in Oklahoma. This is his first published book.
Stuff in the Cornflakes is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4629-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
