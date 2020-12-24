Silver Spring, MD Author Publishes Novel
While celebrating her fifteenth birthday, Annie Finelli, a girl ahead of her age in smarts, talent, and maturity, again meets Russell Santucci, mid-twenties, talented pianist already amidst a mid-life crisis, and the attraction is near instantaneous. After just two short conversations, love blossoms-but can it be true, with such a startling age difference between them? Learning to trust their feelings are only half the battle; good thing they have supportive families.
Miss Pretty Please is the last novel of a trilogy involving the Finellis and the Santuccis in upper class, suburban Maryland. Each of the books involves a story of athletic greatness and emotional growth within two supportive but unusually connected families.
About the Author
P. E. Fischetti was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Kensington and Bethesda, Maryland. He currently lives in Silver Spring, Maryland, with his wife of thirty-four years, and together, they have a son and a daughter, both in their mid-twenties living in the D.C. area.
Fischetti is the youngest of four brothers who all played sports growing up. He is still very athletic and enjoys watching sports and cheers for any D.C. area team.
Fischetti has a B.A. in Criminology and a M.S. in Marriage and Family Therapy from the University of Maryland. He spent twenty years in counseling work and then twenty years running two different businesses.
Fischetti has finished a fourth novel, which he plans to publish in 2022. He started writing full-time in 2011 after retiring and published his first novel, Big Train's Backyard, in 2013, followed by The Safety in 2015.
Miss Pretty Please is a 282-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0671-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
